Champions League: UEFA explains why matches will not be moved to weekends – Daily Post Nigeria

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has insisted that Champions League knockout matches, will not be played on weekends. There have been speculations that from 2021, the quarter-final stage of the competition onwards could be switched to weekends.
