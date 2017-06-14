Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Gusau, Kida, Ningi, Elected Federations Presidents

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria: Gusau, Kida, Ningi, Elected Federations Presidents
AllAfrica.com
Shehu Gusau and George Olamide were yesterday in Abuja elected as President and Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) respectively. The AFN the elections, which were held at the National Stadium involved four contestants for the …
