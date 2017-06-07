Charity match: Floyd Mayweather to fight Triple T in Lagos

Legendary World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Floyd Mayweather, will feature in the June 13 Lagos charity fight against former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Triple T, an official confirmed in Lagos on Wednesday. Donatus Okonkwo, the Chairman, Zzini Media, promoters of the event, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Floyd would engage Triple T in the charity match scheduled for the Civic Centre, Lagos. “The boxing match between Floyd and Triple T is a charity-focused event that will bring under one roof entertainers and sports people.

