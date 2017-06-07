Charity match: World Boxing Champion, Mayweather, to fight BBNaija’s Triple T in Lagos – Daily Trust
Charity match: World Boxing Champion, Mayweather, to fight BBNaija's Triple T in Lagos
Daily Trust
Legendary World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Floyd Mayweather, will feature in the June 13 Lagos charity fight against former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Triple T, an official confirmed in Lagos on Wednesday. Donatus Okonkwo, the Chairman, …
Mayweather to Fight #BBNaija Triple T in Charity Match in Lagos
Mayweather's Visit To Create Job Opportunities For Young Entrepreneurs
