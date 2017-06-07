Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charity match: World Boxing Champion, Mayweather, to fight BBNaija’s Triple T in Lagos – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Charity match: World Boxing Champion, Mayweather, to fight BBNaija's Triple T in Lagos
Daily Trust
Legendary World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Floyd Mayweather, will feature in the June 13 Lagos charity fight against former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Triple T, an official confirmed in Lagos on Wednesday. Donatus Okonkwo, the Chairman, …
Mayweather to Fight #BBNaija Triple T in Charity Match in LagosThe Olisa Blogazine
Mayweather's Visit To Create Job Opportunities For Young EntrepreneursLeadership Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.