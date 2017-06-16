Check out 9ice’s new look (Photo)

Nigerian alakpo meji singer, 9ice known for his [popular track ‘Gongo Aso’ shared a new photos on Instagram, and we think it looks cool on him. However, let’s have your say on the act’s new look… What do you think? Instagram

The post Check out 9ice’s new look (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

