Check out 9ice’s new look (Photo)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian alakpo meji singer, 9ice known for his [popular track ‘Gongo Aso’ shared a new photos on Instagram, and we think it looks cool on him. However, let’s have your say on the act’s new look… What do you think? Instagram

