Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out Laura Ikeji, as she flaunts baby bump at the Gym

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment, Health | 0 comments

Fashionista, Laura Ikeji is expecting her first child with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu.. and she has showed off her baby bump in some gym photos. Laura and Ogbonna tied the knot on the 19th of January at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos, and their closest family and friends gathered to celebrate the union with the …

The post Check out Laura Ikeji, as she flaunts baby bump at the Gym appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.