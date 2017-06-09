Check Out Photos of DJ Khaled’s 7 Month Old Son’s Office

DJ Khaled‘s son Asahd is one “hardworking” 7 month old. DJ Khaled took to his Snapchat to share photos of his (Asahd)’s office. The office has Asahd’s toys, a chair and DJ Khaled‘s most recent album, which Asahd covers and is also an executive producer. See below:

