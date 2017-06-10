Check Out The Amount Bobrisky Is Set To Charge Fans To View His Snaps
King of Snapchat in Nigeria, Bobrisky is set to charge fans who view his Snapchat stories 10k from August 15th, two weeks to his next birthday. He revealed this on his Snapchat, See below…. Source: Snapchat
The post Check Out The Amount Bobrisky Is Set To Charge Fans To View His Snaps appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!