Check Out Tonto Dikeh As She Looks Gorgeously Graceful In Her Birthday Photo Shoot!

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Charity Dikeh is a year older today and the stunning philanthropist released these beautiful photos to celebrate her day. The Rivers state actress also composed a sweet birthday message to herself. Read below: “so many amazing years have come and gone and like the old saying, “how time …

The post Check Out Tonto Dikeh As She Looks Gorgeously Graceful In Her Birthday Photo Shoot! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

