Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Checkout Nigeria’s Position On New FIFA Ranking List

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The status of Nigeria in world football has improved according to the postulations of the FIFA ranking recently released. The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up two places to 38th position on the latest FIFA world football ranking released on Thursday. The Super Eagles, who were ranked 40th in the world and 5th in Africa …

The post Checkout Nigeria’s Position On New FIFA Ranking List appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.