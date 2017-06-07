Checkout Rapper Ice Prince looking dapper in new photos

Nigerian rapper & actor, Panshak Henry Zamani, better known by his stage name Ice Prince be looking super-dappy-dapper in these new stylish photos. The 30-year-old Minna born VP of Chocolate City seems to be taking a break from the music scene after he left fans with his ‘Jos to The World‘ album..

The post Checkout Rapper Ice Prince looking dapper in new photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

