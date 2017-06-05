Cheick Tiote is Dead, Ex-Newcastle United Midfielder Slumps and Dies While Training in China

A former Newcastle Midfielder, Cheick Tiote from Cote D’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast) has died while training in Beijing, China at the age of 31.

Emanuele Palladino, his spokesman who confirmed the incident said “I confirm with deep sadness that my client Cheick Tiote passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises”, BBC reports.

Sky Sports reports that Cheick was

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

