Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund Go After Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele

Chelsea have remained in the hunt to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window.

After scoring 32 goals in his first season in Glasgow, Dembele has been attracting interest from a number of European football’s top leagues and it appears that offers may be forthcoming.

According to the Daily Record, Chelsea are ready to test Celtic’s resolve with a £30m bid, and they could be joined by Borussia Dortmund making a similar offer.

With the future of Michy Batshuayi still up in the air, Chelsea may have to act if they decide to sell the Belgian or allow him to spend the next campaign gaining regular first-team football on loan.

Dortmund are expected to have funds to spend with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to leave the Bundesliga giants in a £60m deal.

Celtic do not want to sell 20-year-old Dembele, but there is an acceptance that his future will be spent away from the Scottish Premiership champions.

The post Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund Go After Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

