Chelsea Interested In Fulham Goalkeper Marcus Bettinelli

Chelsea are interested in signing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The Blues are currently searching for a new goalkeeper, having allowed No 2 Asmir Begovic to leave for Bournemouth in a £10m deal.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to add fresh competition for Thibaut Courtois, with Portuguese veteran Eduardo the only other goalkeeper in his first-team squad.

Marcus Bettinelli will be aware that his first-team opportunities will be limited with the Premier League champions but could be tempted by higher wages.

He turned down a move to Chelsea back in 2015 when Begovic was still at the club but the Bosnian’s departure this week could convince him to complete a switch across London.

