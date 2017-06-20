Chelsea Join Race To Sign Juventus Defender Dani Alves

Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to show an interest in signing Dani Alves, according to Sky Italia

The champions have joined Manchester City in considering a move for the Juventus right-back, who won a league and cup double last season in his first year in Italy.

City are still the favourites to claim Alves, though, as he is keen to reunite with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, according to the Guardian.

Dani Alves’ representative held talks with Juve bosses on Monday to tell them the star wants a switch – and is waiting for the thumbs up to start talks with other clubs.

Sky Italia have claimed Alves’s contract, which still have two more years on it, could be cancelled.

Guardiola has already splashed £78m on Bernardo Silva and Ederson this summer.

But is in the market for a new set of full backs after releasing Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabeleta.

The post Chelsea Join Race To Sign Juventus Defender Dani Alves appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

