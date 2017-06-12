Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham Undecided About His Future

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham says he is undecided on his future, according to the Daily Mail.

The youngster is weighing up loan offers from Newcastle and Brighton as he looks to continue his development.

Abraham said: “I’m not sure what I’m doing next season, if I’m coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea.

“I haven’t decided yet. You have to stay open and things may come at different times but I have to dream big and that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

Abraham spent last season on loan at Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship but is ready to step things up in the Premier League.

He has been assured of regular first team action at St James’ Park.

Reflecting on last season he said: “When I first came to Bristol, knowing it was Championship football, playing against experienced men, I knew it would be tough.

You’d be hard pressed to find players as tall as me at academy level but that all changed when I came here.

“I had to adapt some parts of my game.

The post Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Undecided About His Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

