Chibok girl who graduated from U.S school handed over to father

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Education, United States | 0 comments

Human rights workers who sponsored the education of Chibok girls in the US formally handed one of the girls, Debbie, back to her father in an intimate ceremony during a graduation thanksgiving at a church in Washington, United States. The father of the girl  (name withheld for his safety as he still resides in northeast Nigeria) is visiting the US for her graduation. After a symbolic presentation of her diploma to international human rights lawyer, Emmanuel Ogebe, Debbie answered questions on whether she purchased the diploma or worked hard to earn it.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

