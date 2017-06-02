Chibok girls graduate from US school [PHOTO]

Two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from the Boko Haram captors have completed their studies at an American High School in the United States Capital. The girls – Debbie and Grace – graduated after completing junior year (11th grade) and senior year (12 grade) at a prestigious private international school in the Washington metro area in […]

