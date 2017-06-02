Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chidinma Ekile Covers May Edition Of Vibe.ng Magazine

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Chidinma Ekile, also known as Miss. Kedike graced the cover for the May edition of Vibe.ng’s digital cover. 

After being shot into the spotlight from being a contestant on MTN’s Project Fame, Chidinma talks about how fame has changed her, her life before Project fame, and future plans. 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

She also gave an exclusive gist into her relationships with Flavour and Lynxx.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.