Chief of Naval Staff issues warning over police, ratings’ violence

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas has warned ratings of the Nigerian Navy not to take laws into their hands in the discharge of their professional duties. Ete-Ibas gave the warning on Monday in Calabar after assessing the level of destruction of properties during the clash that occurred between the navy […]

Chief of Naval Staff issues warning over police, ratings’ violence

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

