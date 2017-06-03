Child Comedian, Emmanuella Reveals Her Future Ambition
Nigerian comedian, Emmanuella whi hit the limelight after her comedy skit with Mark Angel, “This Is Not My Real Face” went viral has revealed her plans for the future. The child star who revealed that her fame has not made her any different adding that it is only God who makes one great noted that…
The post Child Comedian, Emmanuella Reveals Her Future Ambition appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!