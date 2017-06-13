Child killed, 800 sick after food poisoning at refugee camp

Mosul – The UN on Tuesday said that one child has died and 800 people fallen ill after a mass outbreak of food poisoning at a camp for people displaced by the conflict in Mosul, northern Iraqi.

The “Hasansham UII” camp which houses no fewer than 6,000 people displaced from Mosul and other conflict areas.

“People started falling ill on Monday night.

“UNHCR is extremely concerned by events at the camp, which has resulted in at least one casualty, with hundreds of other people falling ill.

“No fewer than 200 have been hospitalised,” the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement.

Kurdish media group Rudaw reported that people became sick after a Qatari charity organisation brought Iftar dinner for 2,000 camp residents who were breaking their fast.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset.

Rudaw reported that most of those affected were children and the elderly, complaining of vomiting and stomach pain.

The post Child killed, 800 sick after food poisoning at refugee camp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

