Chile coach counsels on understanding new technology

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi believes more time is needed for new technology to be understood. This was after his team felt the positive and negative results of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system being tested at the Confederations Cup in Russia on Sunday. In beating Cameroon 2-0 in their opener at the Spartak Stadium on Sunday, Chile had a ‘goal’ disallowed on the stroke of halftime.

