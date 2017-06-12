China donates N60m to Mrs Buhari’s Future Assured Initiative

The People’s Republic of China on Monday donated N60 million to support the Future Assured Initiative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari. The official presentation of the cheque was performed by the Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr Lin Jing, who represented the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pinjian, at the State House in Abuja. Mr Pinjian said that the gesture was part of the Chinese commitment to assist Mrs Buhari’s efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the victims of insurgency in the North East.

