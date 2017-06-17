China issues guideline on better care for senior citizens

China’s Central Government on Friday issued a guideline that prescribed better service to the country’s senior citizens. The guideline, released by the State Council, China’s cabinet, included 20 key tasks to cater for the increased population of the elderly in China. Amongst the tasks are establishing electronic database of the elderly’s health conditions, providing a…

