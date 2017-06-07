Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China is in the middle of diplomatic spat with one of its oldest allies in Africa – Quartz

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Quartz

China is in the middle of diplomatic spat with one of its oldest allies in Africa
Quartz
Zambian authorities have detained 31 Chinese citizens on suspicion of illegal copper mining, according to Chinese officials who have formally complained about the arrest. “The government has always asked Chinese companies and citizens to respect the …
China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal miningChannel NewsAsia
China lodges representations to Zambia for detaining 31 nationalsCoastweek
31 Chinese nationals detained in Zambia releasedecns
MENAFN.COM
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.