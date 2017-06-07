China is in the middle of diplomatic spat with one of its oldest allies in Africa – Quartz
China is in the middle of diplomatic spat with one of its oldest allies in Africa
Zambian authorities have detained 31 Chinese citizens on suspicion of illegal copper mining, according to Chinese officials who have formally complained about the arrest. “The government has always asked Chinese companies and citizens to respect the …
China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining
China lodges representations to Zambia for detaining 31 nationals
31 Chinese nationals detained in Zambia released
