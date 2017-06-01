Chinese bitcoin exchanges resume withdrawals after freeze – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Chinese bitcoin exchanges resume withdrawals after freeze
Reuters
A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet with QR codes and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo. By John Ruwitch and Brenda Goh | SHANGHAI.
Bitcoin is taking off after China's biggest exchanges allow withdrawals
Bitcoin's Price Rises as “Big Three” Chinese Exchanges Resume Withdrawals
BTCC Joins OKCoin to Resume Bitcoin Withdrawals in China; Trading Volumes Up
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!