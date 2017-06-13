Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tears in China as Tiote’s teammates honor him at a memorial service – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Tears in China as Tiote's teammates honor him at a memorial service
NAIJ.COM
A memorial service has been held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Beijing to honor former Ivory Coast international soccer star Cheick Tiote was passed on after a cardiac arrest. The former Newcastle United star died in the hospital after collapsing on the
Beijing football club bows in tearful farewell to TioteSport24
Papiss Cisse brought to tears in moving service for former Newcastle midfielder Cheick TioteChronicleLive
Chinese Teammates Mourn Cheick TioteCHANNELS TELEVISION
Mirror.co.uk –gulfnews.com –The Star Online –The New Indian Express
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.