Chosen Church Mopol are at it again, see their outfit, acts in public (photos)

Members of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement a.k.a Chosen Mopol, recently went for an outreach to notify the public of their programme which held on Saturday June 3, and their ‘chosen bulletproof vest’ was not missing. Here are more photos of the church members doing their thing;

The post Chosen Church Mopol are at it again, see their outfit, acts in public (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

