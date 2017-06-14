Chris Rock Steps Out With His Nigerian New Girlfriend For The NBA Finals

The American comedian was spotted courtside at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, beside his new girlfriend, Megalyn Echikunwoke. The 34-year-old half-Igbo Nigerian, half-Navajo Indian beauty, kept an arm around the 52 year old as they watched the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the NBA Finals. The couple had initially…

The post Chris Rock Steps Out With His Nigerian New Girlfriend For The NBA Finals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

