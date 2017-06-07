Chris Smalling eager to let his football do the talking as he looks to move forward with both club and country – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Chris Smalling eager to let his football do the talking as he looks to move forward with both club and country
The Independent
There are a few impatient sighs from Chris Smalling and, eventually, a request that verges on a frustrated rebuke. “I think we should just talk about England now,” the Manchester United centre-half says. “That's quite a lot on that, isn't it?” “That …
Chris Smalling vows to prove Mourinho was wrong to question his bravery
Chris Smalling: Man United boss Jose Mourinho didn't know full injury facts
Chris Smalling insists he has nothing to prove after Jose Mourinho's criticism
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!