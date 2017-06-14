Church warden dupes member of N18.5 million

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a church warden identified as , Olabanji Oguntayo, at the Saviour Anglican Church in Abeokuta. for allegedly duping a businessman of N18.5 million. He allegedly took over some landed property of the victim, Jacob Erinle, ‎and sold them without remittance of the sales. The arrest of the suspect …

The post Church warden dupes member of N18.5 million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

