Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CIS engages finance minister, SEC on 10 year capital market master plan – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

CIS engages finance minister, SEC on 10 year capital market master plan
Vanguard
AS part of effort to addressing the lull in the Nigerian capital market occasioned by the economic recession, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, said it will engage the Minister of Finance and the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on
CIS lists benefits of infrastructure funding through capital marketGuardian (blog)
Nigeria's economy'll rebound if … – CISNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.