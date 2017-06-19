Citibank seminar addresses Nigeria asset custody business

CITIBANK has organised a Direct Custody and Clearing (DCC) seminar to discuss the state of the asset custody business in Nigeria in relation to global developments.

The seminar was attended by market regulators, asset management, financial services and advisory sector, legal services, custodians, stock exchange other industry experts.

In his keynote address, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Akinsowon Dawodu, said that the seminar was organised to identify opportunities for success transfer to help meet the needs of investors in the Nigerian capital market sector.

He highlighted Citibank’s strengths in the Nigerian market, including technologically driven solutions designed to meet clients’ needs, in addition to Citi’s standard that is guaranteed in all markets across the globe that Citi exists.

Mr. David Cowan, Citi Africa Economist, expressed his view to clients that “following a difficult two years, there are now signs that the Nigerian economy is starting the slow path to recovery, but this could still be constrained by political developments”.

