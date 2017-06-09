Citing Absence of a Prima Facie Case, Saraki Seeks Dismissal of CCT Trial – THISDAY Newspapers
Citing Absence of a Prima Facie Case, Saraki Seeks Dismissal of CCT Trial
The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Thursday pointedly told the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to dismiss the false asset declaration charges brought against him at the CCT by the federal government on the grounds that a prima facie case …
Saraki should defend charges against him, says Fed Govt
Charges against me not known to law, Saraki tells CCT
