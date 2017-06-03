Civil Society Groups Call For Immediate Clean-up Of Ogoniland

By Onyeanuna Onyedikachi, Abuja

Environmental Rights Action, Amnesty International, and Friends of the Earth Europe have called for the immediate clean-up of Ogoniland as it was stated, should happen by a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

One year on from when the implementation of UNEPs report on Ogoniland was officially supposed to begin, the communities of the Niger Delta are still waiting for clean-up to start. Since the current President, Muhammadu Buhari was elected the governing structures for the UNEP implementation have been put in place and a coordinator was appointed to lead HYPREP, the implementation agency.

But six years after publication of the UNEP Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland very little has happened to improve the situation: communities in Ogoniland are still waiting for clean-up and still waiting for the clean air, water, and land they need.

The post Civil Society Groups Call For Immediate Clean-up Of Ogoniland appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

