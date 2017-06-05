CJN Appoints Hadizatu Mustpaha New Supreme Court Chief Registrar – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
CJN Appoints Hadizatu Mustpaha New Supreme Court Chief Registrar
Leadership Newspapers
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, as the new Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The appointment takes effect from July 1, 2017 …
