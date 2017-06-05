CJN appoints new Supreme Court Chief Registrar

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has approved the appointment of Hadizatu Mustapha, as the new Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

She is expected to assume office on July 1, 2017 to replace the current Chief Registrar, Ahmad Saleh, who will, on the same day resume in his new position as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

This was contained in a Letter of Offer of Appointment signed by the Secretary of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

Mustapha emerged from a field of six applicants interviewed by the FJSC headed by the CJN.

Until her appointment, Mustapha, was the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Federal Government had in a dramatic turn withdrawn the N2.2billion fraud charges brought against the Chief Registrar of the apex Court, Gambo Ahmed and two other principal staff of the court before an Abuja High Court.

Saleh, Mahmud Sharif and Rilwanu Lawal were billed to be formally arraigned on a nine-count corruption charge before Justice Abba-Bello Mohammed, of a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Jabi, but reprieve came their way in a surprising manner when the Federal Government dramatically announced withdrawal of the charges against them.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

The post CJN appoints new Supreme Court Chief Registrar appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

