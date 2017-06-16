CKay set to drop Visuals to Dremo Assisted Single “Gaddemit” | B.T.S Photos

Chocolate City‘s multi-talented producer/singer CKay gears up to release the visuals to his latest single “Gaddemit” on which he featured DMW‘s Dremo. The track was produced by CKay himself while the video was shot by Unlimited LA. See B.T.S. Photos below:

The post CKay set to drop Visuals to Dremo Assisted Single "Gaddemit" | B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

