CKay set to drop Visuals to Dremo Assisted Single “Gaddemit” | B.T.S Photos

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Chocolate City‘s multi-talented producer/singer CKay gears up to release the visuals to his latest single “Gaddemit” on which he featured DMW‘s Dremo. The track was produced by CKay himself while the video was shot by Unlimited LA. See B.T.S. Photos below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

