Claude Puel sacked as Southampton manager

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Claude Puel was sacked as Southampton manager on Wednesday after just one season in charge, the English Premier Club announced.

Puel, 55, took Southampton to a respectable eighth-place finish in the table and to the League Cup final where they were defeated by Manchester United.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect,” said a club statement.

