Claude Puel sacked by Southampton with Thomas Tuchel on list of potential replacements – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Claude Puel sacked by Southampton with Thomas Tuchel on list of potential replacements
Telegraph.co.uk
Claude Puel has been sacked as the manager of Southampton after the club concluded that the players and fans were not behind him sufficiently and that he would not lead them to regular European football. As revealed by The Telegraph, Puel's future has …
Southampton grew tired of dour Claude Puel and had to act decisively
Claude Puel a victim of Southampton's admirably unreasonable expectations
Saints sack Puel as boss after just one season
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!