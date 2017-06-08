Cleansing the teaching stable

For quacks in the teaching profession, the time is up. From January, next year only those certified by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) will be allowed to practise. According to the council, the policy is aimed at sanitising the profession so that it will no longer be for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Some teachers hail the policy; others condenm it. How far can TRCN go with the policy? Adegunle Olugbamila, Jane Chijioke and Ajose Sehindemi report.

Teaching requires skills, but many just dabble into the profession without training. That would soon end. The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has moved to sanitise the profession.

From next January, teachers who are not certified will no longer be allowed. But many teachers are worried that the policy could be politicised.

Some are anxious about the cost of sitting for the Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE). Others are querying the rationale behind the initiative. They wondered why as educationists they should sit for professional examinations again.

But TRCN Director, Professional Operations, Dr. Steve Nwokeocha, says they have nothing to fear, noting that the examination which would be written twice yearly is to ensure standard and quality in the system.

He said the council was developing a standard syllabus which would be presented to stakeholders for vetting.

Nwokeocha said when the council conducted a pilot examination in 2008, about half of the 50,000 teachers that sat for it failed, explaining that their failure reflected the poor quality of training they acquired.

“We had to suspend the pilot examination because the council did not have a syllabus at that time,” Nwokeocha recounted.

“And people asked that a few more things like a model, among others, should be put in place before the examination will be conducted again,’’ he added.

TRCN Registrar/Chief Executive Prof Segun Ajiboye told our reporter on phone, that the council would not rescind the policy.

The directive, he said, was in accordance with global best practice. Beyond ridding the profession of misfits, Ajiboye said a profession considered a confluence must be standardised so that the nation could have the best across other professions. By October, the examination will kick off, Ajiboye said, adding that applicants had begun registering on the council’s website.

According to Ajiboye, a professor of Social Studies and Environmental Education, the examination has been split into four category A for Ph.D holders, B Masters degrees, C first degree holders, and Category D, NCE graduates.

Teachers’views

Teachers are divided over the

policy.

A teacher from Ansa-uD-Deen Nursery and Primary School, Mr. Kunle Yusuf, welcomed the development.

“I think it will help fish out the unqualified ones in the teaching profession. In fact, some of us here have already registered waiting for the examination. The fee also is okay. I was told NCE holders is N3000 while Bs.C is N6,000. If the examination is well conducted and monitored, I believe it will go a long way in regulating the profession,” he said.

A teacher in a private school, who confessed that she first got the information from our reporter, doubted the sincerity of the motive.

She said: “I am just hearing this for the first time.All the same there is no cause for alarm. It is an avenue to pass a message to teachers to buckle up because, in this profession, there are so many who disguise as teachers. Some, having been unable to secure a job for years, now see teaching as the last resort without passion for it. If the motive of TRCN is for the benefit of students who are at the receiving end, then I think it’s a beautiful approach. But if it gives room for any form of discrimination in terms of certification, then it is of no use.”

Headmaster of Rising Sun Schools, Oshodi, Lagos, Mr. Oluwole Aransiola, said: “I will never register let alone write the exam.”

Aransiola added: “So you are telling me as a professional teacher having gone through the normal procedures and certificated, will now come and write another exam for a (professional) certificate. For how long will I be writing examination? What legal and constitutional right does TRCN has to impose such on teachers. What they should be doing is evaluation and concrete innovations and ideas that can help the system to improve and not coming to tell us to write an examination just for certification.

“No matter your degree, if you do not have a teaching certification, either NCE or BA in Education, you have no business in the classroom. We all are culprits of the fallout of the education system in the country. Of what essence is the examination then? Is it to identify the unqualified ones? Who employed them? What kind of certificate is that or is it simply a means for extortion? “

Aransiola has an ally in another colleague in a public school in Agege area.

The colleague, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It’s a good idea but why I am against it is that as a professional teacher, I am an educationist. Therefore I think those with certificates in education suppose not to participate. They should be given the certificate without paying unlike those without degrees in education.

“They should encourage us for studying education. They should at least do that because we have our certificates and it should be a proof that we are education certified.”

However, Mrs Folashade Ojo who teaches in Somolu supports the idea

“I support the idea as it will bring a sort of classification when we are talking about the teaching profession. The moment some are certificated, it will bring a sort of class that will boost the ego of other teachers to also want to acquire professional certification.”

A professor of Educational Technology at the Lagos State University Biodun Akinpelu, also pitched his tent with TRCN.

“I am in support of this policy so that we can salvage the future of our children. What is happening (in teaching) in Nigeria is abnormal,” Akinpelu began.

“Hitherto, teaching has been an all-comers affair and it is about time we needed those who are professionaly qualified to do justice in this area.

“In the universities, we call ourselves lecturers but that is merely a nomenclature. Once you stand before students to impart knowledge, you are a teacher.

“It’s not about having masters or PhD. It is about methodology; it is about understanding models of teaching. A professional teacher often sees the students as his own children and not as sex objects. A teacher is also passionate about reproducing himself, I mean producing teachers that will surpass him when he eventually retires.

“In Canada for instance, you cannot teach if you are not professionally certified. Teachers earn highest in that country.

“I remember some of our students who finished from here (LASU) travelled to Canada sometimes ago, but were not allowed to operate as teachers. The university had to liaise with TRCN to get them their certificates and when they returned (to Canada), they turned out some of the best in that country.”

For Dr Victor Akinola, former Chairman Academic Staff Union of College of Education, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Oto Ijanikin Lagos, the categorisation of the exam would if anything, separate the wheat from the chaff.

“For me, this kind of quality assurance policy is not out of place,” Akinola said.

According to him, in the United Kingdom for instance, teachers are valued because they are respected based on their varying specialisations and are encouraged to unleash their potentials.

“This is unlike what we have in this country. Most of the text books recommended for children in preparatory, primary and even secondary schools, and approved by our government are authored by professors in universities many of who have neither been in the classroom nor have direct contact with these children.

‘’Many of these books are in the market. Go there and see the authors. I don’t have to mention names. Meanwhile, we have experts who specialise in primary education studies (PES), ECCE (Early Childhood Care Education) among others and have direct access to these children constantly; yet they would not be given the opportunity to address these key areas.

“Even when it comes to making recommendations to government on basic and secondary education, it is these same professors that do it and this is why some of these policies do not fully have maximum impact on learners.”

The post Cleansing the teaching stable appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

