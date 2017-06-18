Cleric urges fathers to discharge family responsibilities well

Pastor Isaac Adeosun, the Founder, Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Iyanu, in Ile-Ife, has charged fathers to discharge their responsibility to their families effectively.

Adeosun gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ile – Ife on Sunday against the backdrop of the commemoration of the 2017 Father’s Day.

He criticised fathers who would only gave birth to children but not provide for their welfare through proper feeding and education.

“They rather prefer to be `Father Christmas’ at beer parlours and parties at the expense of their suffering families at home,” he said.

“No wonder some children become vagabonds used as willing tools for political violence because no one cares for them and they lack parental care.”

Adeosun appealed to fathers to be responsive and responsible for the welfare of their families by providing for them.

“Train the children in the way of the Lord and when they grow up, they will not depart from it, rather than abandon them to stray and be involved in atrocities that could destroy their future.”

According to the cleric, God will ask all parents, especially fathers, to give an account of each child given to them and in order not to be guilty on the judgment day, they need to discharge their duties well.

The post Cleric urges fathers to discharge family responsibilities well appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

