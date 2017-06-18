Pages Navigation Menu

Cleric urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for nation’s unity

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sheik Ibrahim Fari, Chief Imam of Minna central Mosque, on Saturday called on Nigerians to seek divine intervention to strengthen the nation’s unity, democracy and peaceful coexistence. Fari told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna that prayers will pave way for the country to overcome the present insecurity and economic challenges. ” […]

