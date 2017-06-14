Closure of institutions in southern Kaduna punitive, vindictive – SKYSFOM

Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum, SKYSFOM, has noted with dismay that the closure of institutions in the area by the Kaduna State government‎ is punitive, vindictive and in bad omen. A statement signed by the President and Secretary of the forum, Comrade Galadima Jesse and Comrade Ezekiel A. David and issued to newsmen on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

