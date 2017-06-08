Clothier appointed as first head of athletics integrity unit

The world athletics governing body, IAAF has approved the appointment of Brett Clothier as the first Head of the independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Following the IAAF Council’s approval of a new Integrity Code of Conduct, IAAF President Sebastian Coe officially launched the AIU at the beginning of April, announcing David Howman as Chairperson of the AIU’s Board. His fellow Board Members, Abby Hoffman, Dr Andrew Pipe and Marc Peltier were approved by Council on 12 April.

The fifth and final member of the Board, Brett Clothier is one of Australia’s leading sport integrity professionals. He established and led the Australian Football League (AFL)’s Integrity Unit for more than eight years, positioning the AFL as one of the first organisations worldwide to monitor doping alongside match-fixing and other integrity issues. Prior to his role at the AFL, Clothier spent four years as legal counsel to the Integrity Services Department of Racing Victoria.

The post Clothier appointed as first head of athletics integrity unit appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

