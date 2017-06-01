CNN fires comedian Kathy Griffin over Trumps ‘severed head’

CNN has fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast. Griffin drew strong criticism for posing in photographs holding up the likeness of a severed head resembling U.S. President Donald Trump. Griffin, 56, a two-time Emmy-winning performer known for her deliberately provocative brand of humor, has appeared since 2007 as co-host of…

The post CNN fires comedian Kathy Griffin over Trumps 'severed head' appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

