CNN fires controversial comedian Kathy Griffin over ‘beheading Donald Trump’ photo shoot

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin after she was pictured holding a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head. Ms Griffin has been dismissed from her annual gig co-hosting the television network’s New Year’s Eve program with network anchor Anderson Cooper, the network announced. CNN’s PR department tweeted: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin […]

