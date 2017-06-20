Coach Udi dumps Osun United

Monday afternoon resigned from his position as head coach of Osun United Football Club. The fans and players of the Omoluabi Giants, are in a state of shock following Udi’s resignation. The news comes like a bolt of lightning on a sunny day for the Nigeria National League side. “I have decided to resign from […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

