Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Umar may face fresh EFCC probe

Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar may face a fresh probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over some allegations. This is as the agency has re-opened investigation into alleged N10million bribe Umar collected through his Personal Assistant, Ali Gambo Abdullahi. Although Umar had been cleared over the same issue […]

